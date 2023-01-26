Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The 1881 Maloga petition: a call for self-determination and a key moment on the path to the Voice

By Julie Andrews, Professor and Academic Director (Indigenous Research), La Trobe University
Richard Broome, Emeritus Professor - History, La Trobe University
In their 1881 petition, Aboriginal people from the Maloga mission who sought greater freedom from missionary control called for the government to grant them their own parcel of land.The Conversation


