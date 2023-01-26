Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Geneva: UN member states must demand accountability for Pakistan’s human rights record

By Amnesty International
Ahead of Pakistan’s fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on 30 January, Rimmel Mohydin, regional campaigner at Amnesty International, said: “Pakistan’s fourth UPR arrives at a tumultuous time for human rights in Pakistan, with political upheaval, economic instability, climate crisis, and an oppressed civil society enabling the environment for their abuse and impunity. The assessment presents a […] The post Geneva: UN member states must demand accountability for Pakistan’s human rights record appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
