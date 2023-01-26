Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spain Debates Dangerous Sex Work Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sex workers protest in the Puerta del Sol, Madrid, against the the proposed criminalization of sex work, October 22, 2021. © 2021 Cecilia Montagut Spanish lawmakers should reject a potential law criminalizing sex work that is being debated in parliament. Research across Europe consistently shows that laws criminalizing the purchase of sex, known as the Nordic Model, increase sexual violence and harassment against sex workers, while having no demonstrable effect on human trafficking or the demand for sex. Research commissioned by the Northern Ireland Department of Justice…


© Human Rights Watch -
