Australian teachers are dissatisfied with their jobs but their sense of professional belonging is strong
By Kelly-Ann Allen, Associate Professor, School of Educational Psychology and Counselling, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Beatriz Gallo Cordoba, Research Fellow – Quantitative Data/Statistics, Monash University
Fiona Longmuir, Lecturer - Educational Leadership, Monash University
Michael Phillips, Associate Professor, Digital Transformation, Monash University
A national survey of 5,000 teachers found many plan to leave their jobs. But it not all bad news. Teachers also report a strong sense of belonging.
- Thursday, January 26, 2023