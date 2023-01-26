Tolerance.ca
Voluntary assisted dying will be available to more Australians this year. Here's what to expect in 2023

By Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Katrine Del Villar, Postdoctoral research fellow, Queensland University of Technology
By the end of 2023, eligible people in all Australian states will be able to apply for voluntary assisted dying as the final three states’ laws will become operational this year.

This year began with Queensland’s voluntary assisted dying law commencing operation on January 1. South Australia is to follow shortly, on January 31, with the New South Wales law to commence on November 28.



These states join Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania, whose laws have been operating for more than…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
