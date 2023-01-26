Tolerance.ca
Disabled people were Holocaust victims, too: they were excluded from German society and murdered by Nazi programs

By Amanda Tink, PhD Candidate, Western Sydney University
In 2023, International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks 90 years since the Nazis assumed power. Disabled people were the first Holocaust victims; Nazi programs discriminated against and murdered them.The Conversation


