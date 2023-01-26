Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece’s surveillance scandal must shake us out of complacency

By Amnesty International
A surveillance scandal that has smouldered for almost a year erupted this week when the leader of Greece's main opposition party filed a no-confidence motion against the government after a string of exposés revealed cases of journalists and politicians targeted with spyware and/or under state surveillance. The controversy began in March last year when digital


© Amnesty International -
