Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Saudi Man at Risk of Forced Return

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Hassan Al Rabea. © Private (Beirut) – Moroccan authorities may extradite a Saudi citizen to Saudi Arabia, where he is at serious risk of arbitrary detention, torture, and an unfair trial, Human Rights Watch said today. Moroccan authorities detained Hassan Al Rabea at the Marrakesh Airport on January 14, 2023, as he was attempting to travel to Turkey. Saudi prosecutors are seeking to try Al Rabea for working with “terrorists” to help him leave Saudi Arabia “irregularly,” based on an arrest warrant that Human Rights Watch has reviewed. “Given the rampant torture and due…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/OPT: Jenin bloodshed is a horrifying reminder of the cost of impunity
~ Greece’s surveillance scandal must shake us out of complacency
~ Home, belonging, and the Holocaust
~ Closure of Moscow Helsinki Group, ‘yet another blow to human rights’ in Russia: OHCHR
~ Nadhim Zahawi tax penalty: accounting expert on what it means when HMRC fines you for being 'careless'
~ Four possible consequences of El Niño returning in 2023
~ COVID booster vaccines: how a third dose may help vulnerable people 'level up' their immunity
~ Ukraine war: why Germany dragged its feet over supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine
~ Why labour strife at universities should concern us all
~ Beavers and oysters are helping restore lost ecosystems with their engineering skills – podcast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter