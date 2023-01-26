Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Closure of Moscow Helsinki Group, ‘yet another blow to human rights’ in Russia: OHCHR

The court order closing down Russia’s oldest human rights organization, the Moscow Helsinki Group (MHG), is “yet another blow to human rights and civic space in the country”, said a Spokesperson for the UN rights office, OHCHR on Thursday.


