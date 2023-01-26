Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four possible consequences of El Niño returning in 2023

By Paloma Trascasa-Castro, PhD Candidate in Climate Science, Barcelona Supercomputing Centre, University of Leeds
Share this article
Every two to seven years, the equatorial Pacific Ocean gets up to 3°C warmer (what we know as an El Niño event) or colder (La Niña) than usual, triggering a cascade of effects felt around the world. This cycle is called the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) because every El Niño is naturally followed by a La Niña and vice versa, with some months of neutral conditions in between events. The change in sea surface temperature associated with ENSO events might seem marginal, but it is more than enough to disrupt weather patterns globally and even the large-scale circulation of air in the polar stratosphere…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nadhim Zahawi tax penalty: accounting expert on what it means when HMRC fines you for being 'careless'
~ COVID booster vaccines: how a third dose may help vulnerable people 'level up' their immunity
~ Ukraine war: why Germany dragged its feet over supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine
~ Why labour strife at universities should concern us all
~ Beavers and oysters are helping restore lost ecosystems with their engineering skills – podcast
~ What are universities for? Canadian higher education is at a critical crossroads
~ Cut from a different cloth: Former Nepali migrant worker is now an entrepreneur
~ USA: Meta must guard against human rights risks after lifting bans on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts
~ Morocco: Saudi national could face torture if forced to return
~ Prince Harry's kill count revelation could spark important discussions about war's effects on soldiers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter