Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID booster vaccines: how a third dose may help vulnerable people 'level up' their immunity

By Nathan Cheetham, Senior Postdoctoral Data Scientist, Twin Research & Genetic Epidemiology, King's College London
Clinically vulnerable people tended not to respond as well after the first and second shots, but their immunity rises to greater levels with a booster.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
