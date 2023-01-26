Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beavers and oysters are helping restore lost ecosystems with their engineering skills – podcast

By Daniel Merino, Associate Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Nehal El-Hadi, Science + Technology Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Restoring entire ecosystems is a difficult and expensive process. Thankfully, certain species, called ecosystem engineers, can make restoration easier. Gaining social and political support is critical too.The Conversation


