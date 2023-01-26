Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are universities for? Canadian higher education is at a critical crossroads

By Marc Spooner, Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Regina
Share this article
Forcing universities to only serve the needs of the labour market undermines their abilities to educate students and conduct research.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nadhim Zahawi tax penalty: accounting expert on what it means when HMRC fines you for being 'careless'
~ Four possible consequences of El Niño returning in 2023
~ COVID booster vaccines: how a third dose may help vulnerable people 'level up' their immunity
~ Ukraine war: why Germany dragged its feet over supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine
~ Why labour strife at universities should concern us all
~ Beavers and oysters are helping restore lost ecosystems with their engineering skills – podcast
~ Cut from a different cloth: Former Nepali migrant worker is now an entrepreneur
~ USA: Meta must guard against human rights risks after lifting bans on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts
~ Morocco: Saudi national could face torture if forced to return
~ Prince Harry's kill count revelation could spark important discussions about war's effects on soldiers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter