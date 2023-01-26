Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Saudi national could face torture if forced to return

By Amnesty International
Saudi Arabian citizen Hassan Al Rabea, who was detained at Marrakesh airport in Morocco on his way to Türkiye on 14 January 2023, must not be returned to Saudi Arabia where he would be at real risk of torture and other human rights violations, Amnesty International said today. Al Rabea was arrested at the request […] The post Morocco: Saudi national could face torture if forced to return appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
