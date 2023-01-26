Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Debates over sacred images in the Byzantine Empire show why it's hard to appease any side

By Paroma Chatterjee, Associate Professor of History of Art, University of Michigan
Share this article
Fierce debates about visual depictions of the sacred have existed for centuries. An art historian explains the controversies in the Byzantine Empire over images of Christ.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prince Harry's kill count revelation could spark important discussions about war's effects on soldiers
~ People blame and judge parents for children's heavier weights
~ How California's ambitious new climate plan could help speed energy transformation around the world
~ What's effective altruism? A philosopher explains
~ Ukraine has a mixed record of treating its citizens fairly – that could make it harder for it to maintain peace, once the war ends
~ Ukraine: why supply of US and German tanks echoes cold war
~ It'll take 150 years to map Africa's biodiversity at the current rate. We can't protect what we don't know
~ Prince Harry: early leaks came from a Spanish translation, causing confusion about what was really said
~ A major new exhibition in Nairobi reveals the history of east African art traditions
~ Eliminating neglected diseases in Africa: there are good reasons for hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter