Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine has a mixed record of treating its citizens fairly – that could make it harder for it to maintain peace, once the war ends

By David Cingranelli, Professor of Political Science and Co-Director of the Human Rights Institute, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Brendan Skip Mark, Professor of political science, University of Rhode Island
Share this article
New data from 2000 through 2019 shows that Ukraine’s human rights record is better than Russia’s – but worse than that of its Western European neighbors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prince Harry's kill count revelation could spark important discussions about war's effects on soldiers
~ People blame and judge parents for children's heavier weights
~ How California's ambitious new climate plan could help speed energy transformation around the world
~ Debates over sacred images in the Byzantine Empire show why it's hard to appease any side
~ What's effective altruism? A philosopher explains
~ Ukraine: why supply of US and German tanks echoes cold war
~ It'll take 150 years to map Africa's biodiversity at the current rate. We can't protect what we don't know
~ Prince Harry: early leaks came from a Spanish translation, causing confusion about what was really said
~ A major new exhibition in Nairobi reveals the history of east African art traditions
~ Eliminating neglected diseases in Africa: there are good reasons for hope
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter