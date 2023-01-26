Ukraine has a mixed record of treating its citizens fairly – that could make it harder for it to maintain peace, once the war ends
By David Cingranelli, Professor of Political Science and Co-Director of the Human Rights Institute, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Brendan Skip Mark, Professor of political science, University of Rhode Island
New data from 2000 through 2019 shows that Ukraine’s human rights record is better than Russia’s – but worse than that of its Western European neighbors.
© The Conversation
