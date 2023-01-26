Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heat stress is rising in southern Africa – climate experts show where and when it’s worst

By Sarah Roffe, Researcher, Agricultural Research Council
Adriaan Van Der Walt, Lecturer: Physical Geography and GIS, University of the Free State
Jennifer Fitchett, Associate Professor of Physical Geography, University of the Witwatersrand
Most of us have felt either too hot or too cold at some point in our lives. Depending on where we live, we may feel too cold quite often each winter, and too hot for a few days in summer. As we’re writing this in late January 2023 many southern Africans are probably feeling very hot and fatigued; a prolonged regional heatwave began around 9 January.

Being too hot isn’t just uncomfortable. Heat stress causes dehydration, headaches, nausea – and, when people are exposed to high temperatures for protracted periods, they risk severe…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
