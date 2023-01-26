Heat stress is rising in southern Africa – climate experts show where and when it’s worst
By Sarah Roffe, Researcher, Agricultural Research Council
Adriaan Van Der Walt, Lecturer: Physical Geography and GIS, University of the Free State
Jennifer Fitchett, Associate Professor of Physical Geography, University of the Witwatersrand
Most of us have felt either too hot or too cold at some point in our lives. Depending on where we live, we may feel too cold quite often each winter, and too hot for a few days in summer. As we’re writing this in late January 2023 many southern Africans are probably feeling very hot and fatigued; a prolonged regional heatwave began around 9 January.
Being too hot isn’t just uncomfortable. Heat stress causes dehydration, headaches, nausea – and, when people are exposed to high temperatures for protracted periods, they risk severe…
