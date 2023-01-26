Tolerance.ca
Pension reform in France: Macron and demonstrators resume epic tussle begun over 30 years ago

By Mathias Bernard, Historien, Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
French people have protested pension reform for the past 30 years. A historian explains why the evolving power struggle between the streets and the state does not bode well for today’s strikers.The Conversation


