Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Restore Rule of Law in the Amazon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Trucks carrying illegally harvested logs exit the Terra Nossa settlement, September 30, 2019. © 2019 Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil (São Paulo) – Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should adopt urgent measures to address the human rights crisis underpinning the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and restore the rule of law, Human Rights Watch said today. On January 26, 2023, Human Rights Watch published a multimedia report that details the impact of criminal groups involved in illegal land grabbing and logging inside Terra Nossa, a land-reform settlement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
