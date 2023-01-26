Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

With the upsurge of 'contract cheating' in Indonesia, student academic integrity is at stake

By Haekal Al Asyari, Lecturer, Universitas Gadjah Mada and Ph.D. Cancidate, University of Debrecen
Felicity Salina, Researcher in Criminal Justice and Human Rights, Universitas Gadjah Mada
In Indonesia, contract cheaters take advantage of a culture of academic competition, a lack of legal clarity, and the move to online testing and assignments.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
