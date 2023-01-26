With the upsurge of 'contract cheating' in Indonesia, student academic integrity is at stake
By Haekal Al Asyari, Lecturer, Universitas Gadjah Mada and Ph.D. Cancidate, University of Debrecen
Felicity Salina, Researcher in Criminal Justice and Human Rights, Universitas Gadjah Mada
In Indonesia, contract cheaters take advantage of a culture of academic competition, a lack of legal clarity, and the move to online testing and assignments.
- Thursday, January 26, 2023