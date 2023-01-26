Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Free ‘White Paper’ Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters hold up white pieces of paper during a demonstration in Beijing against China’s “zero Covid-19" measures, November 27, 2022.  © 2022 Kevin Frayer/Getty Images (New York) – Chinese authorities should immediately release and drop all charges against everyone detained for participating in the “white paper” protests against the government, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should also cease harassment of lawyers and friends of protesters and the censorship of protest-related information on social media. In November 2022, thousands of people across…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India/ Egypt: Ongoing human rights crisis in both countries must be addressed
~ Kyrgyzstan: Lawsuit Seeks to Shut Independent Media Outlet
~ Philippines: Officials ‘Red-Tagging’ Indigenous Leaders, Activists
~ I covered murder-suicides, and learned how journalists were vulnerable to trauma
~ Have you been labelled at work by your gender, age or ethnicity? Here's how those labels can delegitimize you
~ Beirut port disaster: former Lebanon prime minister charged with homicide
~ US will give military tanks to Ukraine, signaling Western powers' long-term commitment to thwarting Russia
~ Deep sea reefs are spectacular and barely-explored – they must be conserved
~ Finding Britain's 'shadow woods' offers the fastest way to reforest the countryside
~ Strikes: how rising household debt could slow industrial action this year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter