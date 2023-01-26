Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India/ Egypt: Ongoing human rights crisis in both countries must be addressed

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Indian and Egyptian authorities must address the ongoing human rights and impunity crises in the two countries, Amnesty International said today, as India hosts Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest at its Republic Day celebrations. In recent years, authorities in both countries have severely repressed the rights to freedom of expression, […] The post India/ Egypt: Ongoing human rights crisis in both countries must be addressed appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China: Free ‘White Paper’ Protesters
~ Kyrgyzstan: Lawsuit Seeks to Shut Independent Media Outlet
~ Philippines: Officials ‘Red-Tagging’ Indigenous Leaders, Activists
~ I covered murder-suicides, and learned how journalists were vulnerable to trauma
~ Have you been labelled at work by your gender, age or ethnicity? Here's how those labels can delegitimize you
~ Beirut port disaster: former Lebanon prime minister charged with homicide
~ US will give military tanks to Ukraine, signaling Western powers' long-term commitment to thwarting Russia
~ Deep sea reefs are spectacular and barely-explored – they must be conserved
~ Finding Britain's 'shadow woods' offers the fastest way to reforest the countryside
~ Strikes: how rising household debt could slow industrial action this year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter