Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Lawsuit Seeks to Shut Independent Media Outlet

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters flash the light of their mobile phones during a rally for freedom of speech and freedom for political prisoners in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on November 25, 2022. © 2022 Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty Images (Bishkek, January 26, 2023) – The Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture has filed a lawsuit to try to terminate the operation of “Azattyk Media,” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Kyrgyz service, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should immediately withdraw the lawsuit and cease its harassment of independent media outlets. The ministry filed the lawsuit…


© Human Rights Watch -
