Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Officials ‘Red-Tagging’ Indigenous Leaders, Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Family and members of the Indigenous Dumagat tribe carry the coffins of Puroy and Randy Dela Cruz to be buried in Rizal province, Philippines, March 17, 2021. The two were among nine activists advocating Indigenous and land rights killed by state security forces earlier that month.   © 2021 Jes Aznar/Getty Images (New York) – Philippine authorities are using “red-tagging” and other forms of threats and violence to intimidate Indigenous leaders and activists opposed to government-backed projects in the Philippines, Human Rights Watch said today. The longtime practice…


© Human Rights Watch -
