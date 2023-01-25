Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Have you been labelled at work by your gender, age or ethnicity? Here's how those labels can delegitimize you

By Claudine Mangen, RBC Professor in Responsible Organizations and Associate Professor, Concordia University
Share this article
Have you or a colleague ever been negatively labelled at work, whether it’s based on your gender, age, race or ethnicity? Labels can often be mundane because we use them spontaneously on an everyday basis. But they can also be far from innocuous. Labels convey value judgments and serve to control the behaviour of the people they’re applied to.

My explanations of labelling draw on research, including my own. I head a research program on gender inequalities and organizational leadership at Concordia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I covered murder-suicides, and learned how journalists were vulnerable to trauma
~ Beirut port disaster: former Lebanon prime minister charged with homicide
~ US will give military tanks to Ukraine, signaling Western powers' long-term commitment to thwarting Russia
~ Deep sea reefs are spectacular and barely-explored – they must be conserved
~ Finding Britain's 'shadow woods' offers the fastest way to reforest the countryside
~ Strikes: how rising household debt could slow industrial action this year
~ Placebos reduce feelings of guilt – even when people know they’re taking one
~ Canada's new drinking guidelines don't consider the social benefits of alcohol. But should they?
~ Claims that foetuses are surrounded by bacteria in the womb are incorrect – new review
~ Australia Day hasn't always been on January 26, but it has always been an issue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter