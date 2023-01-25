Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Strikes: how rising household debt could slow industrial action this year

By Giorgos Gouzoulis, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in HRM & Future of Work, University of Bristol
Share this article
After decades of declining real wages and deteriorating working conditions, strike activity has spiked over the last year, particularly in the United Kingdom. From nurses and teachers to railway and postal workers, employees are demanding wage increases and improved working conditions – and walking out if they believe employers’ offers won’t stave…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I covered murder-suicides, and learned how journalists were vulnerable to trauma
~ Have you been labelled at work by your gender, age or ethnicity? Here's how those labels can delegitimize you
~ Beirut port disaster: former Lebanon prime minister charged with homicide
~ US will give military tanks to Ukraine, signaling Western powers' long-term commitment to thwarting Russia
~ Deep sea reefs are spectacular and barely-explored – they must be conserved
~ Finding Britain's 'shadow woods' offers the fastest way to reforest the countryside
~ Placebos reduce feelings of guilt – even when people know they’re taking one
~ Canada's new drinking guidelines don't consider the social benefits of alcohol. But should they?
~ Claims that foetuses are surrounded by bacteria in the womb are incorrect – new review
~ Australia Day hasn't always been on January 26, but it has always been an issue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter