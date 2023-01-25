Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Canada's new drinking guidelines don't consider the social benefits of alcohol. But should they?

By Kiffer George Card, Assistant Professor in Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Loneliness and social isolation are some of the strongest predictors of poor health. But many studies informing Canada’s new alcohol guidelines don’t consider social connection at all.The Conversation


