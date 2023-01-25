Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Claims that foetuses are surrounded by bacteria in the womb are incorrect – new review

By Jens Walter, Professor at the School of Microbiology, University College Cork
Share this article
Some scientists believe that the placenta and amniotic fluid that surrounds a foetus have their own microbiome. A new review refutes this.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia Day hasn't always been on January 26, but it has always been an issue
~ 'Change the date' debates about January 26 distract from the truth telling Australia needs to do
~ One of these underrated animals should be Australia’s 2032 Olympic mascot. Which would you choose?
~ These 5 spectacular impact craters on Earth highlight our planet's wild history
~ ‘Have I just joined another cult?’: Daniella grew up in The Family, then joined the army – where she experienced toxic control, again
~ Why do cats and dogs get the zoomies?
~ 'An activist masquerading as an artist': we should all be talking about Richard Bell
~ Got gastro? Here's why eating bananas helps but drinking flat lemonade might not
~ Kyrgyzstan: Government move to close radio station is latest blow to the right to freedom of expression
~ Cameroon: Failure to release 23 detainees over September 2020 protests is ‘deeply disappointing’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter