Human Rights Observatory

'Change the date' debates about January 26 distract from the truth telling Australia needs to do

By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
January 26 brings debate about whether the day of invasion should be celebrated. People seem to ignore it was just the beginning of the oppression of Indigenous peoples.The Conversation


