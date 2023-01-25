Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Doomsday Clock is now at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest we have ever been to global catastrophe

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Christian Faize Canaan, Master’s student, Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
In 1945, nuclear scientists established the Doomsday Clock to warn against human-made threats. This week, the clock’s display has brought us the closest we have ever been to global disaster.The Conversation


