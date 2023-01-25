Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Calls for Pope Benedict's sainthood make canonizing popes seem like the norm – but it's a long and politically fraught process

By Joanne M. Pierce, Professor Emerita of Religious Studies, College of the Holy Cross
A specialist in Catholic litury and rituals explains that while several popes have been canonized, it is a long process that may take several years to examine and uncover any hidden flaws.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
