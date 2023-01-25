COVID-19 deaths in the US continue to be undercounted, research shows, despite claims of 'overcounts'
By Andrew Stokes, Assistant Professor of Global Health, Boston University
Dielle Lundberg, Research Assistant in the Department of Global Health, Boston University
Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Minnesota
Yea-Hung Chen, Research Data Specialist in Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of California, San Francisco
Taking into consideration the number of excess deaths caused by COVID-19 compared with pre-pandemic years is critical to getting an accurate accounting of the pandemic’s real toll.
Wednesday, January 25, 2023