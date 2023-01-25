Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: why Zelensky's corruption purge could be key to the outcome of the conflict

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tatyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, National University Odesa Law Academy
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has announced a sweeping clear-out of senior national and regional government officials and the appointment of a new supervisory board for the state-owned natural gas giant, Naftogaz. This is a move to reassure both the Ukrainian public and the country’s western allies that the fight against corruption remains a…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
