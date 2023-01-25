Alcohol bans and law and order responses to crime in Alice Springs haven't worked in the past, and won't work now
By Thalia Anthony, Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney
Vanessa Napaltjari Davis, Researcher, Tangentyere Research Hub, Australian National University
Whenever there is talk of a “crime wave” in Indigenous communities, the response has always been paternalistic and harsh. The evidence shows it doesn’t work.
