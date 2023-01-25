Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: End the male guardianship restriction for releasing women from prisons

By Amnesty International
The internationally recognized government (IRG) and the Huthi de facto authorities must free women who have completed their jail sentences but remain arbitrarily detained because there is no male guardian to release them to, Amnesty International said today. Prison authorities across Yemen keep women who have completed their sentences in jail if there is no […]


© Amnesty International -
