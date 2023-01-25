Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Big Tech is firing employees by the thousands. Why? And how worried should we be?

By Nathalie Collins, Senior Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Jeff Volkheimer, Senior Director, Collaboration and Continuity Technologies, Duke Health, Duke University
Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
Tech companies are always in the news, usually touting the next big thing. However, the tech news cycle recently hasn’t been dominated by the latest gadget or innovation. Instead, layoffs are in the headlines.

In the last year, more than 70,000 people globally have been laid off by Big Tech companies – and that doesn’t count the downstream effect of contractors (and other organisations) losing business as budgets tighten.

What exactly led…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
