Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With inflation still rising, the RBA will almost certainly lift interest rates in February

By Isaac Gross, Lecturer in Economics, Monash University
Share this article
Interest rates are almost certain to rise again in February, after the latest Consumer Price Index figures showing inflation hitting a record high of 7.8% in 2022.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Big Tech is firing employees by the thousands. Why? And how worried should we be?
~ Should Australia let Kanye West in?
~ How the ‘circus’ became the metaphor of choice in political rhetoric
~ Possible link between Alzheimer's disease and gut microbiome found in mice – new study
~ The Last of Us: fungal infections really can kill – and they’re getting more dangerous
~ Food shortages: five ways to fix 'unfair' supply chains
~ Labor maintains lead over Coalition in both federal and NSW Resolve polls
~ Typical mass shooters are in their 20s and 30s – suspects in California's latest killings are far from that average
~ 5 reasons to check on your elderly neighbour during a heatwave
~ Top UN body asks what more can be done to stop genocide, atrocity crimes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter