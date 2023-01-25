Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the ‘circus’ became the metaphor of choice in political rhetoric

By Eleanor Lybeck, Senior Lecturer in Literature, University of Liverpool
Share this article
An expert in the circus in literature and culture explains the root of its resonance as a political metaphor – and why circus performers object to it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Big Tech is firing employees by the thousands. Why? And how worried should we be?
~ With inflation still rising, the RBA will almost certainly lift interest rates in February
~ Should Australia let Kanye West in?
~ Possible link between Alzheimer's disease and gut microbiome found in mice – new study
~ The Last of Us: fungal infections really can kill – and they’re getting more dangerous
~ Food shortages: five ways to fix 'unfair' supply chains
~ Labor maintains lead over Coalition in both federal and NSW Resolve polls
~ Typical mass shooters are in their 20s and 30s – suspects in California's latest killings are far from that average
~ 5 reasons to check on your elderly neighbour during a heatwave
~ Top UN body asks what more can be done to stop genocide, atrocity crimes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter