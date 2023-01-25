Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Possible link between Alzheimer's disease and gut microbiome found in mice – new study

By Catherine Purse, PhD Candidate, Quadram Institute
Share this article
Researchers may have found an unlikely contributor to the development of Alzheimer’s disease: the bacteria in your gut. Their study, published in the journal Science, suggested that certain gut bacteria increase the brain damage seen in mice with an Alzheimer’s-like disease.

In Alzheimer’s disease – the most common form of dementia – proteins build up abnormally in the brain. One of these proteins is called…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Big Tech is firing employees by the thousands. Why? And how worried should we be?
~ With inflation still rising, the RBA will almost certainly lift interest rates in February
~ Should Australia let Kanye West in?
~ How the ‘circus’ became the metaphor of choice in political rhetoric
~ The Last of Us: fungal infections really can kill – and they’re getting more dangerous
~ Food shortages: five ways to fix 'unfair' supply chains
~ Labor maintains lead over Coalition in both federal and NSW Resolve polls
~ Typical mass shooters are in their 20s and 30s – suspects in California's latest killings are far from that average
~ 5 reasons to check on your elderly neighbour during a heatwave
~ Top UN body asks what more can be done to stop genocide, atrocity crimes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter