Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Typical mass shooters are in their 20s and 30s – suspects in California's latest killings are far from that average

By Jillian Peterson, Professor of Criminal Justice, Hamline University
James Densley, Professor of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan State University
Mass shooters over the age of 60 are rare, but often differ from younger gunmen in motives and actions prior to their attack.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
