Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top UN body asks what more can be done to stop genocide, atrocity crimes

Share this article
Ambassadors, UN officials and experts from the international community have been sharing ways to better prevent genocide, ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity, at a special meeting of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York on Tuesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Targeted policies can help decarbonize Canada one home at a time
~ Escaped pet parrots threaten New Zealand’s vulnerable native birds – why a ban is the best solution
~ Biden's Empty Call to Reevaluate US-Saudi Relationship
~ Harry and William duke it out: Will sticks and stones topple thrones?
~ Scottish elections: young people more likely to vote if they started at 16 – new study
~ The cost of school uniforms is a barrier to education – but there are ways to level the playing field
~ Monterey Park: A pioneering Asian American suburb shaken by the tragedy of a mass shooting
~ Holocaust survivor stories are reminders of why we need to educate against antisemitism
~ Why loneliness is both an individual thing and a shared result of the cities we create
~ Kids cause suffering (at least for parents) but do they make you unhappy?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter