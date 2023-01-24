Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Targeted policies can help decarbonize Canada one home at a time

By Ekaterina Rhodes, Assistant Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria
Meghan Corbett, Master's student, Public Administration, University of Victoria
Be it through the food we eat, vehicle we use or way we live, we use fossil fuels and emit greenhouse gases in various activities in our daily lives. We need to reduce emissions across sectors, starting with our homes. This requires ambitious and quick action.

As we face more and more climate change-induced weather extremes, we heavily rely on the use of home heating and cooling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
