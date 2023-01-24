Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Biden's Empty Call to Reevaluate US-Saudi Relationship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Joe Biden, center left, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, center, at a hotel in Saudi Arabia’s city of Jeddah, July 16, 2022.  © 2022 Mandel Ngan/AP Photo Following Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut oil production in October, United States President Joe Biden announced there would be consequences for the Saudi government and a need to reevaluate the US-Saudi relationship. But three months later, that relationship seems unchanged. Biden’s unwillingness to genuinely reassess the relationship applies to US human rights policy toward Saudi Arabia as…


© Human Rights Watch -
