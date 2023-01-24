Why loneliness is both an individual thing and a shared result of the cities we create
By Jennifer Kent, Senior Research Fellow in Urbanism, University of Sydney
Emily J. Rugel, Honorary Adjunct Lecturer, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney
Marlee Bower, Research Fellow, Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
A systematic review of thousands of studies around the world has found many aspects of our cities affect loneliness. But people’s relationship with their environment is complex and highly individual.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 24, 2023