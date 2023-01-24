Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War leaves a toxic legacy that lasts long after the guns go quiet. Can we stop it?

By Stacey Pizzino, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Jo Durham, Senior Lecturer in Disaster Risk Management and Health, Queensland University of Technology
Michael Waller, Senior Lecturer Biostatistics, The University of Queensland
The number of armed conflicts currently raging around the world is the greatest since the end of the Second World War. These wars can leave toxic environmental legacies and cause untold damage to human health.

One-quarter of the world’s population, or two billion people, live in countries experiencing war. They include Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, Sudan, Haiti and the Sahel region in Northern Africa.

Violent conflict…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
