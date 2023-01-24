Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Australian National Anthem has a big problem – the average Aussie can't sing it in tune

By Wendy Hargreaves, Senior Learning Advisor, University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
I have one prayer as I watch the Australian cricket team sing Advance Australia Fair patriotically before a match – “Please don’t turn on their microphone.” Like many Australians, their “joyful strains” of our anthem are … well, just strained.

It’s not their fault they misspent their youth playing cricket instead of taking singing lessons. And it’s not their fault they got so good they now have to sing in front of thousands before they can play.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Harry and William duke it out: Will sticks and stones topple thrones?
~ Scottish elections: young people more likely to vote if they started at 16 – new study
~ The cost of school uniforms is a barrier to education – but there are ways to level the playing field
~ Monterey Park: A pioneering Asian American suburb shaken by the tragedy of a mass shooting
~ Holocaust survivor stories are reminders of why we need to educate against antisemitism
~ Why loneliness is both an individual thing and a shared result of the cities we create
~ Kids cause suffering (at least for parents) but do they make you unhappy?
~ Is your child anxious about starting school? The approaches we use for children with disability can help all families
~ War leaves a toxic legacy that lasts long after the guns go quiet. Can we stop it?
~ ChatGPT: Chatbots can help us rediscover the rich history of dialogue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter