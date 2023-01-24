Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Designates Another Rights Organization as ‘Undesirable’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tanya Lokshina, Europe and Central Asia associate director at Human Rights Watch, with Sergey Lukashevsky, director of Moscow's Sakharov Center, at the Andrei Sakharov Anniversary Conference in May 2021. © 2021 Andrew Rushailo-Arno Yesterday, Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office designated the Andrei Sakharov Foundation as “undesirable.” The foundation was created in 1989 by Sakharov’s widow, Elena Bonner, and his American supporters to safeguard and promote the legacy of the genius physicist. Sakharov created the first Soviet hydrogen bomb and then fought for disarmament,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
