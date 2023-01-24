Tolerance.ca
Stella Chiweshe: Zimbabwe's mbira queen, rebel music star and pioneer

By Gibson Ncube, Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Stella Rambisai Chiweshe, affectionately known in Zimbabwe as “the queen of mbira” or “Ambuya (grandmother) Chiweshe”, passed away on 20 January 2023.

Chiweshe was born in July 1946 in the rural area of Mhondoro in the Mashonaland province of northern Zimbabwe. She began playing the mbira,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
