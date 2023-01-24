Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'The Whale' is a horror film that taps into our fear of fatness

By Beth Younger, Associate Professor of English & Women's and Gender Studies, Drake University
Share this article
Editor’s note: This article contains plot spoilers for “The Whale.”

I knew before seeing “The Whale” that it was a movie about a man named Charlie who weighs over 600 pounds, is grief-stricken over the death of his partner, and is effectively trapped in his apartment due to his weight.

I also knew that “The Whale” had attracted a great deal of criticism, provoking anger, disgustThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Crises hindering victim identification: UNODC human trafficking report
~ Directors need limits to how many boards they sit on. Stretching their time too thinly is risky
~ Stella Chiweshe: Zimbabwe's mbira queen, rebel music star and pioneer
~ Football and politics in Kinshasa: how DRC's elite use sport to build their reputations and hold on to power
~ Discovery of book in Scottish castle reveals fascinating detail of Robert Burns's domestic life
~ Jacinda Ardern resignation has people wondering when to quit – but that's the wrong way to think about burnout
~ Russia rekindles old friendship with South Africa, its ally against apartheid
~ Where is Prageeth?
~ Guatemala: Threats to Free, Fair Elections
~ 'Opt-out' alcohol bans in prospect for Indigenous communities after PM's Alice Springs visit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter