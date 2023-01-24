Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jacinda Ardern resignation has people wondering when to quit – but that's the wrong way to think about burnout

By Anthony Montgomery, Professor in Occupational & Organisational Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as New Zealand prime minister has sparked discussions about burnout and when is the “right time” to leave a job. Some have written admirably about Ardern’s decision to leave, saying that she is being kind to herself and not overstaying her welcome – in contrast to many other world leaders.

One of the youngest holders of public office, Ardern had become an international symbol for how to integrate work and personal life. She famously


© The Conversation -
